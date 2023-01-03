Estonian national team players see out 2022 with Russian head coach Karpin

The Estonian men's national football team
The Estonian men's national football team Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to a report by Soccernet.ee, some current and former members of the Estonian men's national football team spent one of the last evenings of 2022 socializing with Russian national team head coach Valeri Karpin.

In a photograph posted on social media by former Estonian international defender Andrei Stepanov, Karpin is seen alongside current members of the men's national team Konstantin Vassiljev and Sergei Zenjov (both Flora Tallinn).

Several ex-players including FCI Levadia Tallinn sporting director Sergei Pareiko and assistant manager Andres Oper are also pictured, Soccernet reports.

Karpin, who was born in Narva during the Soviet period, scored 17 goals in 72 appearances for Russia during his playing career and was appointed head coach of the national team in July last year,

Accordiing to Soccernet, against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine, Karpin has spoken diplomatically of football's potential to bring people together, however, he has also previously praised Vladimir Putin and expressed support for Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Soccernet

