Andreas Vaher signs for top German football club SC Freiburg

Vaher's contract with the German side is for three-and-a-half years.

His father, Andres Vaher, noted on his social media account that: "I am very happy to share the announcement that Andreas will be play for top German club SC Freiburg from the new year and, together with their U-23 team, is already at training camp in Spain."

"[I'm] Delighted to become a part of this great club and excited for the new challenges together," the player added on his own social media page.

His football career has already seen Vaher play for Serie B side S.P.A.L., when they became Italian under-18 champions, while he was later made under-19 Estonian national team captain, progressing to the under-21 national team and culminating in a call-up for the senior team.

SC Freiburg currently lie in second place in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern Munich.

Freiburg confidently won their Europa League sub-group, Vaher senior noted.

Andreas Vaher has won 22 national team youth caps across different age groups, and has scored one goal at national level.

