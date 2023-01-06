Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

Vaštšuk, 27, who scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for English side Farnborough F.C. during a loan spell in the 2015-16, joins Rovers from Polish Ekstraklasa side Stal Mielec.

Vaštšuk, who will join up with fellow Estonian international Frank Liivak at Rovers, has signed an initial two-year deal, with the option to extend for a third.

Bit O' Red manager John Russell told the club's website that he had been tracking Vaštšuk's progress for a while and was delighted to complete the signing.

''He comes to us at a great stage in his career and I know he is looking forward to this new challenge in Ireland. I think our supporters will enjoy watching him play," Russell said.

TRANSFER NEWS✍️



We are delighted to announce the permanent transfer of attacking midfielder Bogdan Vastsuk from Polish top-tier side Stal Mielec on a long-term contract



The Estonian International joined up with his new team-mates today



https://t.co/Rn6UnDb06q#WelcomeBogdan pic.twitter.com/GlWABEtGJq — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 5, 2023

