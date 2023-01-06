Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

Bogdan Vaštšuk.
Bogdan Vaštšuk. Source: Sligo Rovers/Twitter
Estonian international midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk has signed for Irish club Sligo Rovers, reports football portal Soccernet.

Vaštšuk, 27, who scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for English side Farnborough F.C. during a loan spell in the 2015-16, joins Rovers from Polish Ekstraklasa side Stal Mielec.

Vaštšuk, who will join up with fellow Estonian international Frank Liivak at Rovers, has signed an initial two-year deal, with the option to extend for a third.

Bit O' Red manager John Russell told the club's website that he had been tracking Vaštšuk's progress for a while and was delighted to complete the signing.

''He comes to us at a great stage in his career and I know he is looking forward to this new challenge in Ireland. I think our supporters will enjoy watching him play," Russell said.

Editor: Michael Cole

