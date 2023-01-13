Miller's late strike gives Estonia victory over Finland

News
The Estonian men's national football team.
The Estonian men's national football team. Source: Jana Pipar/Jalgpall.ee
News

The Estonian men's national football team recorded a 1-0 win against Finland on Thursday in a friendly match played in Portugal. Flora Tallinn's Martin Miller grabbed the winner for Estonia in the 84th minute.

Finland dominated the first half, though failed to convert their superior possession into goals, leaving the scores level at 0-0 going into the break.

Estonian head coach Thomas Häberli made six substitutions in the second half, handing international debuts to the Flora Tallinn trio of 19-year-old winger Danil Kuraksin, 25-year-old goalkeeper Karl-Romet Nõmm and 24-year-old striker Sten Reinkort, who signed for the Meistriliiga champions from Kuresaare in December.

Paide Linnameeskond's 21-year-old forward Robi Saarma was also brought on to make his first appearance for the national team.

Martin Miller. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The game's decisive moment came in the 83rd minute, thanks to Martin Miller's left-foot strike from the edge of the Finnish penalty area after the second of two Estonian corners in quick succession.

"It feels good, I've been able to play in some different positions that I'm not used to playing in, so I think it was a nice challenge," said Flora Tallinn midfielder Miller after the game.

As the clock ran down, Finland turned up the pressure, but were unable to find an equalizer. The match finished with an impressive 1-0 victory for Estonia, their third in a row over Finland.

The Estonian men's national football team will now look forward to their next friendly match against Hungary on March 23, before kicking off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Austria on March 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:42

Economics committee wants deposit for 'phantom' electricity suppliers

13:19

State to make way for Estonian-Latvian offshore wind farm

12:57

Snow melt leads to major flooding in Latvian city of Jekabpils

12:44

Agencies still classify too many documents

11:59

European Commission positive on Estonia's Russian asset seizure initiative

11:11

Estonia Explained part five: What is with the sauna?

10:38

Ministry: Fuel price-per-liter displays are here to stay

10:11

Miller's late strike gives Estonia victory over Finland

09:41

Prime minister: Estonia, Croatia on same page with defense, other issues

08:45

Gallery: First five Eesti Laul finalists chosen

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

Maria Zakharova: 'Russophobia' official Estonian doctrine

11.01

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

12.01

Estonian visa applications fell by 40 percent in 2022

12.01

Estonia begins replacing Soviet war grave markers with 'neutral' ones

12.01

Top 40 donors to Estonia's political parties in 2022

12.01

New Tallinn schools seek teachers amid nationwide shortage

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: