Miller's late strike gives Estonia victory over Finland

The Estonian men's national football team recorded a 1-0 win against Finland on Thursday in a friendly match played in Portugal. Flora Tallinn's Martin Miller grabbed the winner for Estonia in the 84th minute.

Finland dominated the first half, though failed to convert their superior possession into goals, leaving the scores level at 0-0 going into the break.

Estonian head coach Thomas Häberli made six substitutions in the second half, handing international debuts to the Flora Tallinn trio of 19-year-old winger Danil Kuraksin, 25-year-old goalkeeper Karl-Romet Nõmm and 24-year-old striker Sten Reinkort, who signed for the Meistriliiga champions from Kuresaare in December.

Paide Linnameeskond's 21-year-old forward Robi Saarma was also brought on to make his first appearance for the national team.

Martin Miller. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The game's decisive moment came in the 83rd minute, thanks to Martin Miller's left-foot strike from the edge of the Finnish penalty area after the second of two Estonian corners in quick succession.

"It feels good, I've been able to play in some different positions that I'm not used to playing in, so I think it was a nice challenge," said Flora Tallinn midfielder Miller after the game.

As the clock ran down, Finland turned up the pressure, but were unable to find an equalizer. The match finished with an impressive 1-0 victory for Estonia, their third in a row over Finland.

The Estonian men's national football team will now look forward to their next friendly match against Hungary on March 23, before kicking off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Austria on March 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!