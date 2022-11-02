Flora hand one-year contract extensions to three first team stars

Konstantin Vassiljev
Konstantin Vassiljev Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Meistriliiga champions Tallinna FC Flora have given one-year contract extensions to key first-team players Konstantin Vassiljev, Sergei Zenjov and Ken Kallaste.

Flora President Pelle Pohlak told Delfi Sport, that the new one-year deals for the three Estonian internationals were something of a formality.

"Basically, halfway through the season it was clear that we would extend their contracts. In the end, signing the contracts was the next logical step," said Pohlak.

"In fact, they had already signed about a month ago. There hasn't been any talk about it until now because Flora's policy is that we don't automatically announce contract extensions," Pohlak added.

Konstantin Vassiljev, who turned 38 in August, has played for Flora since 2019. The attacking midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 29 games in the 2022 season, with two games still left to play.

Sergei Zenjov, 33, joined Flora in January 2021 from Kazakh club Shakhter Karagandy, and so far has 10 goals and five assists in 28 games this season.

Ken Kallaste, 34, moved to Flora from Polish side GKS Tychy in the summer of 2020. In 23 games this season, Kallaste has bagged four goals and three assists.

Flora's next match in the Meistriliiga is on November 5, away to Tallinna Kalev. As 2022 Meistriliiga Champions, Flora qualify for the preliminary qualifying round of next season's UEFA Champions League, which gets underway in July 2023.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Flora hand one-year contract extensions to three first team stars

