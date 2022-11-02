Basketball: Rakvere Tarvas lose in overtime at Valmiera

Basketball team Rakvere Tarvas lost their Estonian-Latvian basketball league clash away to Valmiera Glass Via on Tuesday in overtime, 87:79.

The scoreline by quarters was 30:12, 17:14, 11:26 and 13:19, meaning the final score in regular time stood at 71 apiece.

The match got off to a terrible start for the visitors as the Latvian side raced to a 22:2 lead in the first quarter, but Rakvere pulled things back, taking the lead late on in the fourth quarter until a late shot by Niks Salenieks of Valmiera tied things up.

The hosts were more commanding in overtime, winning 16:8 and therefore taking the match.

Anton Maricevic was top scorer for Rakvere with 14 points and 20 rebounds.

The result was Tarvas' seventh loss, and Valmiera's first win out of seven games, in the series so far.

