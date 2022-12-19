Gallery: Kalev/Cramo win Estonian basketball cup

BC Kalev/Cramo versus Viimsi/Sportland Estonian cup final, Sunday, December 18, 2023.
BC Kalev/Cramo won the 2022 Estonian Basketball Cup following a 77:64 over Viimsi/Sportland on Sunday.

Speaking after the final, held in Narva, Kalev/Cramo guard Martin Dorbek told ERR that: "A lot of mistakes were made; they were missing a lot of players, and we were missing a lot of players too. I think the overall longer bench was the decider, so we were able to maintain our discipline to some extent, and following that, the win."

The breakdown by quarters was 25:16, 18:16, 12:19 and 22:13.

Kalev/Cramo had a 51 percent success rate from the court (30 out of 58 attempts) compared with 37 percent for Viimsi (25 out of 67), while the winners took 47 rebounds to Viimsi's 37.

Small forward Hugo Toom was top scorer for Kalev/Cramo, and overall, with 20 points.

Meanwhile, The University of Tartu/Maks&Moorits won their third and fourth place playoff encounter with another college team, TalTech/Optibet team 87:82.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

