Champions Flora to take on newcomers Harju as Estonian Meistriliiga returns

FC Flora Tallinn versus Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Super Cup Final.
FC Flora Tallinn versus Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Super Cup Final. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This weekend sees the return of top-flight Estonian men's football. In the first game of the new Meistriliiga season, reigning champions FC Flora Tallinn face newly-promoted Harju JK Laagri. Kick off is at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Sportland Arena in Tallinn.

Last season, Flora won 31 of their 36 matches in the league, losing only once. Harju JK Laagri, who will be making their Estonian top-flight debut, won 24 of their 36 matches on their way to promotion as last season's Esiliiga A champions.

On Saturday, there are two exciting matches in store. First, FC Kuressaare, who finished fifth last season, take on Tartu JK Tammeka, who ended the 2022 campaign in sixth. While Tammeka won the first match between the two sides last year 1-0, Kuressaare won the second 3-0. Their remaining two head-to-heads both ended in a draw. The game kicks off at 2.30 p.m. at Kuressaare Kunstmurustaadion.

At 5 p.m. the same day, JK Tallinna Kalev, who finished eighth in the table last season, take on Nõmme Kalju, who ended up in fourth at the Sportland Arena. Kalju won all four league games against Kalev last season.

On Sunday, at 2 p.m., JK Narva Trans host Paide Linnameeskond at Narva's Kalev-Fama Stadium. Paide will be looking to build on their victory in last weekend's Estonia Super Cup final, where they came from two goals behind to beat Flora 3-2.

On Sunday last season's Meistriliiga runners up FCI Levadia Tallinn face Pärnu JK Vaprus, who finished rock bottom of the division last season, picking up just three victories in the entire campaign. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Sportland Arena in Tallinn and will also be shown live on ETV2 here.

All this weekend's Meistriliiga games can be followed live on Soccernet TV here.

Editor: Michael Cole

