Estonian men's national football team down five spots in FIFA rankings

The Estonian men's national football team have dropped four places in the latest FIFA world rankings to 115th. Estonia are now one place below Namibia and one above North Korea in the rankings.

Despite falling four spots in the latest FIFA world rankings, Estonia are still the highest placed team in the Baltics, ahead of Latvia in 136th and Lithuania in 143rd. Estonia's northern neighbors Finland however, are far higher, and currently occupy 54th place in the rankings.

There are no changes at the top of the rankings, with reigning world champions Argentina retaining the top spot, followed by France in second. Brazil are in third, with the remainder of the top ten all from Europe - England, Belgium, Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Spain.

Germany, who were world champions less than a decade ago, are now 15th in the rankings.

Japan (Asia; 19th), Morocco (Africa; 13th), the USA (CONCACAF; 11th) and New Zealand (Oceania; 104th) are the strongest teams in each of their respective confederations.

