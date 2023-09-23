Estonia held to 0-0 draw by Kazakhstan in UEFA Women's Nations League

The Estonian women's national football team were held to a goalless draw in their opening UEFA Women's Nations League opener against Kazakhstan on Friday evening.

On a warm late summer's evening at the Tamme Stadium in Tartu, the Estonian women's national football team took on Kazakhstan in their first fixture of the newly-launched UEFA Women's Nations League. While both sides created chances, neither was able to make a decisive breakthrough and the match ended in a goalless draw.

After having defeated Kazakhstan twice in last year's World Cup qualifying campaign, the Estonian side were disappointed not to take the three points in Tartu.

"We certainly hoped for more. We came here to win this game but draw is still a decent result for us. I'm really proud of the team. It was our first game in the Nations League and the start of a new journey," said Estonian national team captain Kairi Himanen (Saku Sporting).

Next up for Estonia is another Women's Nations League home fixture against Israel on Tuesday September 26. That match also takes place at the Tamme Stadium in Tartu. Kick-off is at 6-pm.

Estonia's UEFA Women's Nations League sub-group also contains Armenia, who they are due to face both home and away in late October.

