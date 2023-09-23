Estonia held to 0-0 draw by Kazakhstan in UEFA Women's Nations League

News
Estonia's women's football team players celebrating a goal.
Estonia's women's football team players celebrating a goal. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

The Estonian women's national football team were held to a goalless draw in their opening UEFA Women's Nations League opener against Kazakhstan on Friday evening.

On a warm late summer's evening at the Tamme Stadium in Tartu, the Estonian women's national football team took on Kazakhstan in their first fixture of the newly-launched UEFA Women's Nations League. While both sides created chances, neither was able to make a decisive breakthrough and the match ended in a goalless draw.

After having defeated Kazakhstan twice in last year's World Cup qualifying campaign, the Estonian side were disappointed not to take the three points in Tartu.

"We certainly hoped for more. We came here to win this game but draw is still a decent result for us. I'm really proud of the team. It was our first game in the Nations League and the start of a new journey," said Estonian national team captain Kairi Himanen (Saku Sporting).

Next up for Estonia is another Women's Nations League home fixture against Israel on Tuesday September 26. That match also takes place at the Tamme Stadium in Tartu. Kick-off is at 6-pm.

Estonia's UEFA Women's Nations League sub-group also contains Armenia, who they are due to face both home and away in late October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

In Pictures: Ukrainian naïve artist's exhibition opens in Pärnu

14:00

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

13:00

Estonia held to 0-0 draw by Kazakhstan in UEFA Women's Nations League

12:03

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

11:00

Estonia's Kristin Tattar up to second in US Women's Disc Golf Championships

09:57

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

08:58

Hussar calls party chairs meeting to restore Riigikogu's working capacity

08:33

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

22.09

Government plans to double fine rates

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.09

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

22.09

Government plans to double fine rates

22.09

Ratings: September brings significant changes in party support ratings

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

22.09

Tõnis Mölder on changing parties: Eastern politics don't work in the West

08:33

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: