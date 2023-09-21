Estonian men's beach soccer team loses out to Portugal in overtime

Estonian was narrowly defeated in its Euro Beach Soccer League (EBSL) match in Portugal, losing to the hosts 6:5 in extra time.

Playing in Group C, Estonia had beaten France 5:4, also in extra time, in the previous match.

The top two teams from Group C go through to the quarter finals.

The Estonians went 2:0 down initially, pulling back to 2:2. With things at 5:4 in Estonia's favor in normal time, the game was nearly in the bag, only for Portugal to equalize before the final whistle. Portugal then scored the sole extra time goal.

Rasmus Musking was on target twice for Estonia, while Rauno Nõmmiko, Ervin Stüf, and, Rauno Rahnik – the latter the team's goalkeeper – scored one each.

Estonia faces Denmark in the final group game today, Thursday.

Beach soccer is a five-a-side variant of association football, with unlimited subs allowed from a pool of up to five additional players. Matches are split into three, 12-minute periods.

The 2023 EBSL is the 26th edition and is being organized by Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW). Estonia hosted the Superfinal back in 2015.

