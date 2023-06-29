Estonian men's football team drop two places to 110th in FIFA rankings

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Estonia and Belgium.
The Euro 2024 qualifier between Estonia and Belgium. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian men's national football team has dropped to 110th place in the newly published FIFA world rankings. The team is now ranked one place above Tajikistan, and below them Guinea-Bissau.

In the previous FIFA world ranking, published in April, Estonia were ranked 108th. However, they have now been overtaken by Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the latter having to risen 104th, online football portal Soccernet.ee reports.

Among neighboring countries, Finland are up to 54th, while Latvia dropped to 134th. Lithuania is the lowest ranked Baltic country, in 145th spot. There are a total of 211 countries in the FIFA world rankings, with San Marino in last position.

The top three of World Cup winners Argentina, followed by France and Brazil, remains unchanged. Belgium, who won 3-0 against Estonia in a recent Euro 2024 qualifier have dropped one place to fifth, with England moving up to fourth.

--

