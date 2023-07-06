Ministry: Solution reached in Estonia-Uzbekistan road freight stalemate

News
Heavy trucks on the road.
Heavy trucks on the road. Source: Ministry of Climate.
News

An interruption in road freight transport between Estonia and Uzbekistan has been resolved, the climate ministry says.

Road freight transport between the two countries, over 4,000km apart, had been disrupted since June 12, but was back on-line from Tuesday, the ministry adds.

Sander Salmu, Deputy Undersecretary for Transport at the Ministry of Climate, said: "Road freight transport between the two countries was interrupted after Uzbekistan stopped issuing necessary transport permits to Estonia."

However, the Central Asian republic has started to admit Estonian road freight again.

"As of today, an agreement has been reached between Estonia and Uzbekistan which means that hauliers from the two countries will be able to organize road freight transport between Estonia and Uzbekistan again, from July 4," Salmu went on.

Authorities in Uzbekistan have issued 250 transport permits to enter its territory, to Estonian hauliers – the same number which Estonia issued by the start of this year, whereas this had not been reciprocated as of June 12, leading to the impasse as Estonia suspended the validity of permits issued to Uzbekistan.

In effect, this meant that no freight truck belonging to an Uzbek firm could enter Estonia, until the solution was found, on July 4.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

Ratas: Center Party leadership is split

16:16

Second business support measure launched under Just Transition Fund

15:48

Research vessel to depart for MS Estonia wreckage site in two weeks

15:08

Ministry: Solution reached in Estonia-Uzbekistan road freight stalemate

15:04

Kantar Emor: ETV and ERR Estonian residents' favored media brands

15:00

EELK Archbishop: Church was coerced over registration of marriages issue

14:52

Oil shale substitute to be provided by Ragn-Sells tire recycling plant

14:37

Urmet Kook: Enough of this nonsense, TTJA!

13:32

Tallinn hotels unable to make up for winter shortfall this summer

12:53

Pruunsild donates €1 million to three opposition parties, Center returns it Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

05.07

Almost one-third of luxury cars registered as company vehicles

05.07

Tallinn's major infrastructure projects awaiting injection of state funds

04.07

Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

11:36

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

05.07

Finnish PM: Relations with Estonia are stronger than ever

10:46

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: