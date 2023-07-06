Ministry: Solution reached in Estonia-Uzbekistan road freight stalemate

An interruption in road freight transport between Estonia and Uzbekistan has been resolved, the climate ministry says.

Road freight transport between the two countries, over 4,000km apart, had been disrupted since June 12, but was back on-line from Tuesday, the ministry adds.

Sander Salmu, Deputy Undersecretary for Transport at the Ministry of Climate, said: "Road freight transport between the two countries was interrupted after Uzbekistan stopped issuing necessary transport permits to Estonia."

However, the Central Asian republic has started to admit Estonian road freight again.

"As of today, an agreement has been reached between Estonia and Uzbekistan which means that hauliers from the two countries will be able to organize road freight transport between Estonia and Uzbekistan again, from July 4," Salmu went on.

Authorities in Uzbekistan have issued 250 transport permits to enter its territory, to Estonian hauliers – the same number which Estonia issued by the start of this year, whereas this had not been reciprocated as of June 12, leading to the impasse as Estonia suspended the validity of permits issued to Uzbekistan.

In effect, this meant that no freight truck belonging to an Uzbek firm could enter Estonia, until the solution was found, on July 4.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!