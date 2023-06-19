Estonian men's national team draw 1-1 with Azerbaijan in Baku

The Estonian men's national football team drew 1-1 Saturday away to Azerbaijan in Baku. Despite putting in a strong first half performance, the Estonian side struggled after the break and had to settle for a point.

Estonia began well in Baku, creating several good chances in the first half, before finally breaking the deadlock. After Konstantin Vassiljev's (Flora Tallinn) corner was hit back across goal by Martin Miller (Flora Tallinn), Rauno Sappinen (Stal Mielec) pounced to open the scoring on 27 minutes.

Left-back Marco Lukka (Flora Tallinn) then had a great chance to double the visitors' lead, only to see his shot fly narrowly wide, leaving Estonia with just a 1-0 advantage going into the break.

Azerbaijan switched to three at the back in the second half, changing the game completely. The home side began to dominate, pushing Estonia deep into their own half. Then, with 62 minutes played, they got their reward. Anton Krivotsyuk (Daejeon Hana Citizen), who found himself unmarked on the edge of the six yard box from a corner, headed the equalizer past Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal).

With Estonia struggling to create any more clear-cut chances, Azerbaijan looked the most likely to win it. In the end however, both sides had to settle for a point.

Estonia now have one point from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifying games, after losing narrowly to Austria in their opening fixture in March.

For Azerbaijan, this was their first point in the qualifying campaign having already suffered heavy defeats to Austria (1-4) and Sweden (0-5).

Estonia's next Euro 2024 qualifying match is on Tuesday evening, when they face group favorites Belgium at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. The match kicks off at 10 p.m. Estonian time, with live coverage also available on ViaPlay here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!