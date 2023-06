Estonian men's head coach Häberli names 25-man squad for Euro qualifiers

The Estonian men's national football team are set to face Azerbaijan and Belgium this month in the opening two matches of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Head coach Thomas Häberli has named a squad of 25 players for the two games.

Flora Tallinn's Sergei Zenjov misses out after limping off during last weekend's Tipner Trophy Final defeat to JK Narva Trans. Artur Pikk (Odra Opole – POL), Maksim Paskotši (Tottenham Hotspur – ENG) are also absent through injury along with the Flora contingent of Marko Lipp, Ken Kallaste, Henrik Pürg and Markus Soomets.

However, Henri Anier, who is currently without a club after leaving Thai League 1 side Muanthong United, returns to the national squad after injury.

First up for the Estonian men's national team is a trip to Baku to face Azerbaijan on June 17. They then return to Tallinn for a home tie with Belgium on June 20 at the A. Le Coq Arena.

Estonian men's national team squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers versus Azerbaijan and Belgium:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein – Arsenal FC (ENG)

Matvei Igonen – TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Karl Andre Vallner – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Defenders

Taijo Teniste – Tartu JK Tammeka

Karol Mets – FC St. Pauli (GER)

Joonas Tamm – FCSB (ROU)

Nikita Baranov – FC Pyunik Yerevan (ARM)

Märten Kuusk – FC Flora Tallinn (laenul Ujpest FC-st)

Michael Lilander – FC Flora Tallinn

Rasmus Peetson –FCI Levadia Tallinn

Marco Lukka – FC Flora Tallinn

Edgar Tur – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Midfielders and forwards

Konstantin Vassiljev – FC Flora Tallinn

Henri Anier – No club

Henrik Ojamaa – FC Flora Tallinn

Rauno Sappinen – Stal Mielec (POL)

Mattias Käit – FC Rapid Bucharest (ROU)

Erik Sorga – Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL)

Martin Miller – FC Flora Tallinn

Vlasiy Sinyavskiy – FC Slovacko (CZE)

Markus Poom – Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL)

Georgi Tunjov – SPAL (ITA)

Rocco Robert Shein – FC Utrecht (NED)

Sten Reinkort – FC Flora Tallinn

Martin Vetkal – AS Roma (ITA)

