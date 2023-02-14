Estonian men's national football team to play Thailand in October friendly

The Estonian men's national football team will face Thailand in a friendly match at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on October 17.

The game will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2004, when Thailand ended up winning 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in Bangkok.

One player who will certainly be looking forward to the fixture is striker Henri Anier, currently of Thai League 1 side Muanthong United. Anier, who has also previously played for Scottish clubs Motherwell and Dundee United, will be looking to add to his tally of 21 goals in 84 appearances for the Estonian national side.

After a disappointing Baltic Cup campaign in November, which saw Estonia knocked out in the semi-finals on penalties against Lithuania, next up for the team is a tricky away trip to Hungary, for a friendly on March 23.

Four days later, Estonia kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Austria. In a challenging group, Thomas Häberli's side will also face Azerbaijan, Belgium and Sweden.

The friendly match between the Estonian men's national football team and Thailand on October 17 will be shown live and free of charge on ViaPlay here.

Ticketing information regarding the game at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, will be made available by the Estonian Football Association (EJK) in due course.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!