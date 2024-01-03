'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins Estonian journalists' movie of the year award

News
News

The Estonian Association of Film Journalists (EFÜ) has chosen Anna Hints' documentary "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" as the Estonian Movie of the Year for 2023. The coming of age drama "Aftersun" won the prize for best distribution film of the year.

"Although the Oscar hunt was unfortunately shorter than expected for 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,' this will hopefully be mitigated by the continuing enthusiastic support at home. Anna Hints and the rest of the cast deserve recognition for creating a safe emotional space in a film that connects people and has brought Estonian culture to cinema screens around the world." said Andrei Liimets, chair of the Estonian Film Journalists Association.

Other nominees for the 2023 award were Oskar Lehemaa's " The Lost Socks ("Kadunud sokid"), Rainer Sarnet's "Invisible Fight"( Nähtamatu võitlus), Kullar Viimse and Erik Norkroos' "Põrgu katlakütja" ("Hell's Stoker").

The winner also took home a €2,500 prize from  the award's long-time sponsor Olympic Casino.

The Estonian Film Journalist of the Year award went to Johannes Lõhmus for his in-depth and profound film critiques, which included the reflection on and promotion of Estonian cinematic  heritage.

Charlotte Wells' drama "Aftersun," distributed by A-One Films, was named Distribution Film of the Year.

A-One Films was also the distributor of the second-placed movie, Wim Wenders' "Perfect Days," which was released at the end of the year. Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" was third.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:01

No new routes or departures in sight as county bus fares return in Estonia

20:28

Estonians becoming more confident about discussing mental health issues

19:49

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins Estonian journalists' movie of the year award

19:11

First monthly 'Tartu Art Week' begins this January

18:40

President sends Land Tax amendments to Supreme Court

18:36

Anti-propaganda site finds subtle Russia-leaning messages in mainstream media

18:16

Alistair Starling: Ukraine's possible EU accession resonates deeply with Estonians

18:02

Electricity price in Estonia to average nearly €222 per MWh on Thursday

17:34

Tartu teachers postpone signing of collective agreement with city

16:49

Prefeasibility study launched for planned Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.01

Same-sex marriage now legal in Estonia

02.01

Estonia's population grew in 2023

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.01

Weather warning issued across Estonia as temperatures dip below -25 degrees

15:04

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

02.01

Estonia's average electricity price to plunge nearly 40 percent Wednesday

02.01

First same-sex couples submit marriage applications in Estonia

09:59

VAT hike reflecting differently in Estonian supermarket chains

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: