'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins Estonian journalists' movie of the year award

The Estonian Association of Film Journalists (EFÜ) has chosen Anna Hints' documentary "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" as the Estonian Movie of the Year for 2023. The coming of age drama "Aftersun" won the prize for best distribution film of the year.

"Although the Oscar hunt was unfortunately shorter than expected for 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,' this will hopefully be mitigated by the continuing enthusiastic support at home. Anna Hints and the rest of the cast deserve recognition for creating a safe emotional space in a film that connects people and has brought Estonian culture to cinema screens around the world." said Andrei Liimets, chair of the Estonian Film Journalists Association.

Other nominees for the 2023 award were Oskar Lehemaa's " The Lost Socks ("Kadunud sokid"), Rainer Sarnet's "Invisible Fight"( Nähtamatu võitlus), Kullar Viimse and Erik Norkroos' "Põrgu katlakütja" ("Hell's Stoker").

The winner also took home a €2,500 prize from the award's long-time sponsor Olympic Casino.

The Estonian Film Journalist of the Year award went to Johannes Lõhmus for his in-depth and profound film critiques, which included the reflection on and promotion of Estonian cinematic heritage.

Charlotte Wells' drama "Aftersun," distributed by A-One Films, was named Distribution Film of the Year.

A-One Films was also the distributor of the second-placed movie, Wim Wenders' "Perfect Days," which was released at the end of the year. Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" was third.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!