Gallery: Gingerbread Mania 2023 focuses on film

The annual exhibition Piparkoogimaania's (Gingerbread Mania) theme is film in 2024.
James Bond, Alfred Hitchcock, Godzilla, Charlie Chaplin, and several other movie legends have been recreated in gingerbread for the annual Gingerbread Mania exhibition which focuses on film this year.

The edible artworks went on display today (December 1). Held annually since 2006, the organizers select a different theme every year.

Gingerbread Mania is an art exhibition with only one condition – everything must be made of gingerbread, the organizers say.

The exhibition is open at the Gallery of the Design and Architecture at Pärnu mnt 6 until January 7.  

