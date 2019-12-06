Gallery: Mythical creatures on display at Gingerbread Mania 2019

Dragons and a sphinx are just some of the mythical creatures on show at this year's Gingerbread Mania exhibition in Tallinn which displays more than 100 artists' work.

Gingerbread Mania (Piparkoogimaania) takes place for the 13th time in the Design and Architecture Gallery at Pärnu mnt 6.

This year's theme is mythology and the only rule for participants was that each creation should be made entirely from gingerbread.

Held consistently since 2006, over 400 artists have participated in the exhibition over the years.

The exhibition opened on Thursday and runs until Jan. 5.

