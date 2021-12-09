Gallery: This year's 'Gingerbread Mania' focuses on music

On Wednesday, the "Gingerbread Mania" exhibition was opened at the Tallinn Design and Architecture gallery. This year's exhibition focuses on music.

"Gingerbread Mania" is an exhibition of gingerbread art, which was first opened in 2006. More than 100 artists, designers and architects take part in the event, each making unique gingerbread projects.

The exhibitions have a different topic each year and this year's show focuses on music with quite a few designs dedicated to Estonian music, including the controversial Jaak Joala monument.

"Gingerbread Mania" will be open until January 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!