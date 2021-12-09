Gallery: This year's 'Gingerbread Mania' focuses on music

Culture
Open gallery
37 photos
Culture

On Wednesday, the "Gingerbread Mania" exhibition was opened at the Tallinn Design and Architecture gallery. This year's exhibition focuses on music.

"Gingerbread Mania" is an exhibition of gingerbread art, which was first opened in 2006. More than 100 artists, designers and architects take part in the event, each making unique gingerbread projects.

The exhibitions have a different topic each year and this year's show focuses on music with quite a few designs dedicated to Estonian music, including the controversial Jaak Joala monument.

"Gingerbread Mania" will be open until January 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

13:20

First consignment of Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers arrives in Estonia

12:56

MEP: EU must send clearer sanctions message to Putin

12:31

Ilves: Poland should participate in meeting between Russia and NATO allies

12:01

Finance minister expects fast solutions for renewable energy developments

11:35

Gallery: This year's 'Gingerbread Mania' focuses on music

11:17

Statistics: Imports reached record level in October

10:54

Lutsar: Booster dose should work well against Omicron strain

10:33

Health Board: 246 hospitalized patients, 554 new cases, 2 deaths

10:08

Now is the time to clear accumulated snow from roofs of buildings

09:59

Government to extend COVID-19 quarantine requirements, restrictions

09:40

Statistics: Most job vacancies in education, trade and manufacturing

09:16

Sildaru wins halfpipe qualification in Colorado

08:50

Minister proposes cutting grid distributor Elering dividend payouts

08:17

Riia-Vaksali intersection with bridge opens

08.12

State budget bill passes final Riigikogu vote

08.12

Prime Minister: EU and NATO will respond to any aggression against Ukraine

08.12

Education ministry seeking close to €120,000 in damages from ex-minister

08.12

City government rolls out low-income energy bill support package

08.12

Six everyday examples of high electricity price effect

08.12

Gallery: Tallinn Design House opens exhibition at EXPO Dubai

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: