Gallery: 17th Gingerbread Mania exhibition focuses on architecture

The 17th annual Gingerbread Mania exhibition opened in Tallinn on December 1, 2022.
Hiiumaa's Kõpu lighthouse, the ruins of Pirita monastery and Paris' Eiffel Tower all feature in this year's Gingerbread Mania exhibition in Tallinn.

More than 300 kg of gingerbread dough, 100 designers and artisans, and dozens of late nights were required to create this year's exhibits, the organizer said.

Gingerbread Mania (Piparkoogimaania) is open from December 1 until January 7 at the Design and Architecture Gallery, Pärnu mnt 6.

Editor: Helen Wright

