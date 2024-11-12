Stricken deer rescued after swim in Tartu's Emajõgi river

Tartu residents recently spotted the unusual sight of a deer swimming in the Emajõgi, the river which flows through Estonia's second city.

Maaleht reported that the animal had been seen at large in various locations the city center, and ended up either jumping or falling into the river.

Concerned about its welfare and ability to extricate itself alone, bystanders initially tried using a boat to guide the animal to the river bank, near the Kaarsild bridge.

Unfortunately, frightened by onlookers, the animal ran back into the water.

When this proved fruitless, rescue personnel were summoned (see video) and were able to grab the deer and pull it on board their patrol boat.

The animal was then transported upstream in the same boat and released in the Kvissentali area, on the northwestern outskirts of town, to cool off and get back into the natural environment.

As to why the deer was so far inside the city in the first place, the social media commentariat speculated that it could have been the result of destroyed habitats, or more immediately, a flight response to encountering a dog or other animal.

The deer population in mainland Estonia has fallen significantly lately – by as much as 26 percent on year to 2024, and by 42 percent over the past five years, with pressure on natural habitats cited as the main factor.

Roe deer (Capreolus capreolus) are the primary species of ungulate native to Estonia.

--

