X!

Gallery: Ice jams behind Emajõgi River's rising water levels

News
The water levels have risen in Tartu's Emajõgi River.
The water levels have risen in Tartu's Emajõgi River. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, water levels in Tartu's Emajõgi River were measured at 204cm. The sidewalk underneath the city's Kroonuaia bridge was under water, while ice on the river is also contributing to the increasing level of the water.

According to the Environment Agency, the Emajõgi River's water levels have been rising an average of one centimeter per hour due to the accumulation of blocks of ice, or ice jams. In other words, the water level has risen by around 70 centimeters in the last week. There are several blockages on the river: one of which is in Luunja, near the Luunja bridge.

According to the Environment Agency's latest forecast, water levels in the river could rise to as much as 220-230 centimeters as the snow melts. The situation is considered critical when the water levels reach 254 centimeters.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Airika Harrik, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:05

Gallery: Ice jams behind Emajõgi River's rising water levels

17:38

Rail operators expecting mostly shorter trips on new Tallinn-Vilnius route

17:01

Henry Drell top scorer in Rip City Remix win over Iowa

16:32

Tallinn tackles concerns over Estonian-language education transition

16:21

Tallinn snow clearing audit: Unfeasible goal and insufficient supervision

16:09

Toomas Hendrik Ilves to draft Baltic Sea states council's future report

15:37

Swedish forestry group Södra to sell its Estonian and Latvian land holdings

15:30

NATO to launch new monitoring mission in Baltic Sea

15:16

Developer applies for state special plan for Estonia's nuclear power plant

14:56

Prosecution after four-year prison sentence for woman accused of killing her baby

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

13.01

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

08:49

Bill would allow state to collect social tax on undeclared 'envelope wages'

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

13.01

Births drop by over a thousand to fewer than 10,000 in Estonia last year

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia

13.01

Researcher: Indexing family benefits would help promote births

10:44

Estonia joins EU nations in calls for lower Russian oil cap, end to gas imports

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo