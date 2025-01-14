Gallery: Ice jams behind Emajõgi River's rising water levels

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, water levels in Tartu's Emajõgi River were measured at 204cm. The sidewalk underneath the city's Kroonuaia bridge was under water, while ice on the river is also contributing to the increasing level of the water.

According to the Environment Agency, the Emajõgi River's water levels have been rising an average of one centimeter per hour due to the accumulation of blocks of ice, or ice jams. In other words, the water level has risen by around 70 centimeters in the last week. There are several blockages on the river: one of which is in Luunja, near the Luunja bridge.

According to the Environment Agency's latest forecast, water levels in the river could rise to as much as 220-230 centimeters as the snow melts. The situation is considered critical when the water levels reach 254 centimeters.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!