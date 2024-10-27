Young fishing enthusiasts in Tartu learn something new on Fishing Day

A recent event by Tartu Nature House took young fishing enthusiasts out onto the Emajõgi riverbank. Participating kids learned more about fishing gear, fish species and even fishing-related regulations – and simply had a fun time fishing too.

Rasmus first started out fishing in his grandfather's pond ten years ago. During the Nature House-organized Fishing Day, he was already serving as instructor instead.

Younger participants showed a keen interest in fishing, Rasmus noted, adding that there were no worries about kids not showing up for the event.

"As always, their skills varied," he acknowledged. "Some kids come here naturally talented, making perfect casts right away. There's also those who need more instruction. But ultimately, everyone has said at the end of the day that they enjoy it here, and that even if they didn't catch any fish, it was still a fun experience."

According to Rasmus, all the kids who came on Friday managed to catch a fish. The main catches of the day along the Emajõgi included common roach, white bream and ruffe.

"I caught a ruffe!" said Birk. "At one point, I just pulled it out, thinking I didn't feel like waiting anymore. And then there it was – a fish on the line!"

Märten caught a white bream, and was considering what to do with it. "I'm not sure yet," he admitted. "Maybe I'll release it back into the water later."

According to Southern Estonian Fishers' Club fisher Lea Saar, children do learn technical tips for fishing on Fishing Day, but the broader goal is to teach them about nature based on their interests.

There are so many things you can watch endlessly, Saar highlighted, like "a campfire, flowing water and a fishing bobber floating on the water."

Being out in nature has a calming effect too, she added.

"Fishing is wonderful, and I really encourage parents to take their kids out fishing and teach them," Saar said. "Don't boss them around. Teach them, instruct them instead; enjoy your time together. It has a very positive effect on parent-child relationships."

