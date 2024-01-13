Fisher: Weekends on Lake Peipus are just like a song festival

According to fisher Marko Mesi, the good frost has created great ice conditions on Lake Peipus, making weekends on the lake reminiscent of a song festival.

Considering that the end of 2023 was relatively mild by Estonian standards was, thanks to the recent cold snap, the ice conditions on Lake Peipus have been surprisingly good with the thickness across the lake averaging out at 30 centimeters.

Such conditions also attract more people to fish on the lake.

"The more beautiful the pictures are, the more fishers come here. The beginning of the week is quieter, but the end is still like a song festival," said Mesi, adding that the closer it gets to spring, the more people come to enjoy Lake Peipus.

Trout, pike, perch, bream, tusk, roach, carp, and pikeperch can all be caught on Lake Peipus. According to Mesi, catches on the lake at the moment are nothing to complain about.

"We haven't been able to go out for very long – it has been freezing cold in the meantime. Now the better catches are around five to ten kilos, but I think four to five kilos is enough. Last night I caught my three or four kilos and it was pretty wild. You can catch them, but you have to consider that you need to do something with the fish afterwards," said another fisher, who added that to have a lucky catch depends on several factors.

"There are bound to be certain areas where the fish move and where they like to be. There's no point in drilling a hole in a completely random place, you still need a bit of knowledge," he said.

"There have been cases here where one guy says he had a great day, a great catch, and another says he didn't get anything. It all depends on the individual, your fishing technique, and whatever else. If we knew how to get the fish better, we'd only fish, and if we knew exactly where the fish were, we'd only go there. That's part of the thrill."

--

