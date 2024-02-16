X

Fish perish after Haapsalu's Väike Viik freezes over

News
Holes were drilled into the ice covering Haapsalu's Väike Viik, to allow oxygen to enter in order to save those fish which have not already perished.
Holes were drilled into the ice covering Haapsalu's Väike Viik, to allow oxygen to enter in order to save those fish which have not already perished. Source: ERR
News

Ice cover on an an inlet in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu is so thick this year that fish have perished, prompting volunteers to drill oxygenating holes in the ice, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Thursday.

The Väike Viik is an inshore body of water close to central Haapsalu which once formed from a bay and is now a separate lagoon in effect, making it a popular summer swimming spot.

In addition to the thick ice cover this winter, which arrived early and has seen some particularly cold spells in January, snowfall laid over it prevents photosynthesis.

That fish living in the lagoon had been dying due to a lack of oxygen first began to be talked about in January, and after these rumors reached social media again this week, they attracted the attention of volunteer fish conservation workers.

Volunteer field manager of the Pärnu County region Agnes Lillemets said: "We are drilling holes, then we can start pumping the water, and remove the snow from the ice so far as we can. Right now we have three people here to help, plus two people from the municipality."

Cracks in in the ice on the edge of Väike Viik revealed dead fish, along with specimens still defying the lack of air.

To some extent, it is inevitable that a harsh winter will leave its mark on the fish stocks in some, particularly more enclosed water bodies.

Nonetheless, Lilemets said she hopes that something will be salvaged in this case.

"One person had commented that this situation had already been as it was for a month, so I think that unfortunately most of the fish stock is already gone, but perhaps we can save some of them," she aid.

Lilemets called on local residents to continue with the hole-drilling exercise in the next few days, as well. Haapsalu Linnahooldus, a local government-run firm, had also crated some breathing holes for fish last month.

The original AK segment is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Juhan Hepner.

