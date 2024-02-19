Väike Viik fish rescue operation ultimately unsuccessful

Work to rescue fish which had effectively been suffocating in a frozen over lagoon in the western town of Haapsalu came to nothing, regional daily Lääne Elu reports.

As reported by ERR News, the ice cover on Haapsalu's Väike Viik is so thick this year that fish have been perishing.

After the local authority and volunteers checked up on social media reports on the situation, work began to drill holes – up to a thousand of them, using large, manually operated tools – and the water was further oxygenated using a pump which worked round the clock.

Haapsalu residents said they did not remember an operation of this scale before on the Väike Viik, an enclosed body of water close to the town center, but, sadly, it was too late and the decision was made to halt work on Friday, Haapsalu deputy mayor Tõnu Parbus (Reform) told Lääne Elu.

In any case, the critical level of at least 2mg of oxygen per liter was not met, though, Lääne Elu reports, stocks will recover in the spring.

--

