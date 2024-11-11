Tartu scientists' artificial nose could help diagnose Alzheimer's in the future

An electronic nose created by scientists in Tartu may be able to diagnose serious neurological diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's in the future. Early diagnosis could, in turn, help millions of people worldwide receive appropriate treatment more quickly.

Liis Väli, a neurophysiologist at the Tartu University Hospital, encounters patients with severe chronic central nervous system disorders on a daily basis. "If I myself do not realize that I have memory disorders and can no longer understand the world around me, it becomes a major life change for my loved ones," she described the insidious nature of Alzheimer's disease on the ETV2 program "Teadus kasumiks."

"When cognitive function is very high, we may be able to fool the doctor for a few years because we are used to speaking intelligently. Then a decline occurs, and at some point, mental capacity can no longer compensate. Within six months, a complete deterioration can occur," Väli added. As the disease progresses, patients require increasing care, and eventually, round-the-clock supervision may be necessary to ensure the safety of both the patient and their loved ones.

Early diagnosis of the disease, in light of the arrival of a new generation of medications, offers hope to slow its progression, thereby improving the patient's quality of life. Currently, however, there are no effective methods for early detection of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. "For such diseases, there is no marker to predict or confirm the risk based on any analysis or test," explains Pille Taba, head of the Tartu University Hospital's Neurology Clinic.

Researchers in Tartu have found an innovative solution: an electronic nose based on graphene sensors that analyzes a person's breath. According to Professor Raivo Jaaniso, head of the laboratory at the university's Institute of Physics, this technology has previously been used to detect airborne pollutants. Now, it is being further developed to identify compounds or gases exhaled by humans.

Computer scientists are also involved in the project, tasked with analyzing the vast array of data found in breath samples using artificial intelligence to detect anomalies. "There are hundreds of small particles and compounds that can be measured," says Taba. The goal is to identify molecules in the breath of patients that are absent in healthy individuals.

The first, albeit still very rudimentary, sensor chip prototypes have already been created. "This happened about a month ago. Currently, we are conducting new tests and correcting errors. Only then can we begin further studies," Jaaniso explains.

The project's budget amounts to approximately €1.3 million. "That's about one euro per person in Estonia," Jaaniso compares. There is a strong hope that this investment will lead to a groundbreaking discovery. "If it becomes a new early marker, this so-called molecular science will transform into applied science," Taba hopes. This would mean that the discovery would directly benefit patients, improving their quality of life.

Although the researchers are cautious, they remain optimistic. "We can't offer a 100 percent guarantee, but if we didn't believe results were possible, we wouldn't be doing this," Taba asserts. To bring the prototype to production in the future, the scientists are already collaborating closely with a company that manufactures industrial measuring devices.

