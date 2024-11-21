X!

'Belarus = Europe' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the opening of the 'Belarus = Europe' exhibition in Tammsaare Park.
Source: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's Office
On Tuesday, November 19, a new poster exhibition entitled "Belarus = Europe" was opened in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya during her visit to Estonia.

"Belarus = Europe" features works by Belarusian artist Dzmitry Hushcha and is part of the "Voices Across Borders" project, which aims to showcase the real Belarus – a modern and unique nation where creativity, innovation and human potential thrive despite challenges.

"The exhibition presents the works of the talented artist Dzmitry Hushcha, whose sharp and expressive images reflect the values ​​​​for which we continue to fight. Hushcha, like many Belarusian artists, lives and creates in exile, but his art has no borders. It tells about us – Belarusians, about our freedom, about our struggle, which continues not only on the streets, but also in the hearts of each of us," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on social media.

"This exhibition not only strengthens cultural ties, but also reminds us of the importance of supporting the Belarusian struggle for democracy, for the abolition of the death penalty and for the return to Europe," she added.

The exhibition "Belarus = Europe" will be on display in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park until December 12.

