Estonia extends sanctions on Belarusian regime indefinitely

Estonia's government this week agreed to extend sanctions on over 250 members of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's regime in Minsk indefinitely over human rights violations.

Since Lukashenko's crackdown on the opposition in 2020, Tallinn has sanctioned 273 individuals connected to the regime. All of them are banned from entering Estonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the Belarusian regime's violence against its own people, its violations of human rights, and aggression against Ukraine have not changed.

This means it is necessary to continue enforcing existing sanctions against the Belarusian regime and individuals associated with it, he said. The minister submitted a proposal to the coalition on Thursday.

"During the regulation's nearly five-year period of validity, the situation in Belarus has not changed, and it is justified to continue applying the entry ban to the sanctioned individuals," Tsahkna said in a statement.

A full list of sanctioned individuals can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!