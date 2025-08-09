X!

Foreign minister: Belarusians must be freed from fear and repression

Estonian and Belarusian flags.
Estonian and Belarusian flags. Source: MFA
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Saturday reiterated Estonia's support for Belarusians in their struggle for freedom and democracy on the fifth anniversary of the "fraudulent" presidential election held in Belarus on August 9, 2020.

The election was the start of a crackdown on civil society and peaceful protesters that continues to this day.

"Five years ago today, the Belarusian regime falsified the election results, shattering the hopes of all those Belarusians who had gone to the polls wishing to see their country move towards a free and democratic future. Following the election stolen by Alexander Lukashenko, protesters gathered across Belarus under white-red-white flags and symbols, united in their message: Europe's last dictatorship must come to an end," Tsahkna said in a statement.

The foreign minister said the world has seen the "true face" of Lukashenko's regime over the past five years.

"The brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests saw the use of water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Thousands have been imprisoned for political reasons," he said.

Estonian political prisoner Allan Roio speaking to journalists at Tallinn Airport after being freed from a Belarusian prison on June 21, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Tsahkna also highlighted the case of Estonian citizen Allan Roio, who was imprisoned by the Belarusian regime for 18 months and released from prison in June.

He also pointed out that Lukashenko's regime continues to support Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine while simultaneously weaponizing migration pressure against Europe.

The minister added that despite all this, hope for a democratic Belarus endures.

Tsahkna said: "As the Belarusian regime carries out widespread repression against its people, Estonia continues to exert pressure on it by ramping up sanctions and increasing its international isolation. At the same time, our support for Belarusian democratic forces remains unwavering. Belarusians must be freed from fear and repression, and their country must become part of the family of democratic European nations."

In March, the Belarusian democratic forces opened an office in Tallinn.

Jevgeni Ossinovski and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Source: Tallinn City Government

--

Editor: Helen Wright

