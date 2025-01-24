X!

Estonian MPs condemn Belarusian elections as a 'farce'

News
Protesters called for free elections outside the Belarusian Embassy in Tallinn on June 29.
Protesters called for free elections outside the Belarusian Embassy in Tallinn on June 29. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee will not recognize the so-called presidential elections in Belarus on Sunday taking place under the strict control of Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

"Alexander Lukashenko, who has been governing Belarus with the support of the Russian regime for the past 30 years, is organizing another election farce on January 26 in an attempt to embellish his dictatorial regime with a false mask of democracy, all the while repressing human and civil rights," the committee says in a statement issued on Friday.

MPs said it will not recognize the upcoming "sham" elections.

It also calls for free and democratic presidential elections in Belarus at the first opportunity under the supervision of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee calls on the international community to exert pressure on the Belarus regime to put an end to the repressions and to free the people imprisoned for expressing their views," the committee said.

Viasna Human Rights Center says 1,256 political prisoners are currently illegally detained in Belarus because of their political views.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee expresses its support to the people of Belarus in their fight for a free, democratic, and dignified future, and calls on continuing active international cooperation on all levels to support democracy, civil society, and free press in Belarus," the statement said.

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov told ERR News last month Estonia would not recognize Belarus' presidential elections or their results, calling the process a "charade."

Belarusian leader Lukashenko's five-year term ends in 2025 and he will seek reelection this weekend.

A crackdown after the vote in 2020 shattered the opposition and no credible opposition candidate will participate, activists say. The election was widely denounced as rigged. 

Candidates who stood in 2020 are in jail or living in exile. Harassment of their supporters by the Belarusian state security services continues.  

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania sanctioned officials who allowed the use of force against peaceful protesters. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

24.01

Experts say lowering oil prices may not bring swift end to Russia's war

24.01

Political analysts: Eesti 200's slump does not bode well for local elections

24.01

Estonian men's national team to face Cyprus in November friendly

24.01

Kiisa emergency power plant to undergo maintenance until end of January

24.01

Gallery: Legendary Estonian sports photographer opens new solo exhibition in Tallinn

24.01

EDF colonel: North Korea could send new units to Russia before summer

24.01

Estonian MPs condemn Belarusian elections as a 'farce'

24.01

Minister: I urge countries not to make a fuss every time Trump says something Updated

24.01

Analyst: Bad economic climate shoring up support for opposition parties

24.01

Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

24.01

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

24.01

New sculptures raise questions about Tallinn's cityscape

24.01

Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

24.01

Meteorologist: Be prepared for a cold spring

24.01

Minister: I urge countries not to make a fuss every time Trump says something Updated

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo