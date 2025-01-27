X!

Baltics, Nordics: Belarusian leader 'lacks democratic legitimacy' after 'elections'

News
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries. Source: Laura Celmiņa/ LatvianMinistry of Foreign Affairs
News

A joint statement issued by the eight Nordic and Baltic countries said Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko "continues to lack any democratic legitimacy" after "sham" presidential elections were held on Sunday.

On Sunday, in elections labled a "charade" and a "sham" by Estonian and European politicians, Lukashenko won another term in office. He has been in power since 1994. 

Lukashenko faced no "serious" candidates, the BBC reported. Opposition candidates are in jail or exile.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the "sham election" was "neither free nor fair." "

"The people of Belarus deserve a real say in who governs their country," the former Estonian prime minister wrote on social media.

The NB8 said it statement was issued in support of Kallas' comments to the Belarusian people.

"The Nordic-Baltic countries continue to support the democratic right of the Belarusian people to choose their leaders through free and fair elections. This requires rule of law, political pluralism, and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms as genuine democratic preconditions," they wrote.

"None of this is, regretfully, observed in today's Belarus. Instead, the relentless and unprecedented level of repression, including arbitrary detention and torture, mass human rights violations, severe restrictions to political participation for opponents of the regime and highly restricted access to independent media have deprived the process that took place today of any legitimacy. This is also reflected in the decision of the Belarus' authorities to invite the OSCE ODIHR mission only 10 days beforehand."   

"A. Lukashenko continues to lack any democratic legitimacy," the statement concluded.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Tallinn in 2024. Source: Estonian Foreign Ministry

The Nordic-Baltic countries said they stand in solidarity with the Belarusian people "who strive for a free, democratic, sovereign and independent Belarus."

"A future democratic Belarus has a place in the European family. Our countries will continue to support the tireless efforts of the Belarusian democratic forces led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and independent Belarusian civil society both inside and outside Belarus," the statement said.

They also "strongly" urged for the "immediate and unconditional" release of political prisoners in Belarus, of which there are over 1,200.

The NB8 includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo