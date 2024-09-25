Estonian government to discuss foreign ministry's Israel-Palestine stance

The cabinet is set to soon discuss an apparent change in stance on the Israel-Palestine situation which has seen Estonia twice vote against Israel on recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, newspaper Postimees reported.

Postimees reported Wednesday: "Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) briefly acknowledged that Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has been summoned to appear before the government to provide explanations on the matter."

In the most recent vote, Estonia last week voted in favor of a UNGA resolution condemning Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The move was significant in that it represented a shift from the general principle in Estonian votes at the UNGA, where the country would vote with the rest of the EU or with the U.S. if, as was the case with the Israel-Palestine vote, EU member states are divided on the matter.

Postimees outlined how politicians across the political spectrum have expressed confusion and criticism of the recent vote, questioning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign minister's decision.

Members of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, the Riigikogu's Estonia-Israel friendship group, and several former foreign ministers have all condemned the ministry's decision, Postimees noted.

Overall, the recent resolution passed with 124 votes in favor to 14 against, and 43 abstentions.

The U.S. was one of those voting against, but of the EU nations only the Czech Republic and Hungary did the same. Finland, Latvia and Ireland were among the EU nations who joined Estonia in voting in favor of the resolution; Lithuania, Germany and Italy were among those who abstained in the vote.

