Estonian government to discuss foreign ministry's Israel-Palestine stance

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) at a cabinet meeting.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) at a cabinet meeting. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The cabinet is set to soon discuss an apparent change in stance on the Israel-Palestine situation which has seen Estonia twice vote against Israel on recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, newspaper Postimees reported.

Postimees reported Wednesday: "Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) briefly acknowledged that Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has been summoned to appear before the government to provide explanations on the matter."

In the most recent vote, Estonia last week voted in favor of a UNGA resolution condemning Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The move was significant in that it represented a shift from the general principle in Estonian votes at the UNGA, where the country would vote with the rest of the EU or with the U.S. if, as was the case with the Israel-Palestine vote, EU member states are divided on the matter.

Postimees outlined how politicians across the political spectrum have expressed confusion and criticism of the recent vote, questioning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the foreign minister's decision.

Members of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, the Riigikogu's Estonia-Israel friendship group, and several former foreign ministers have all condemned the ministry's decision, Postimees noted.

Overall, the recent resolution passed with 124 votes in favor to 14 against, and 43 abstentions.

The U.S. was one of those voting against, but of the EU nations only the Czech Republic and Hungary did the same. Finland, Latvia and Ireland were among the EU nations who joined Estonia in voting in favor of the resolution; Lithuania, Germany and Italy were among those who abstained in the vote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:08

Estonia issues another €280 million bonds

14:55

Gallery: Military exercise Põhjakonn 2024 focuses on combat shooting

14:30

Vootele Päi: Estonia cannot remain vague on the Palestine issue forever

13:55

Narva Museum work 'severely disrupted' after councilor boycott

13:25

Estonian Railways' loans adding to government debt burden

12:51

Education ministry plans changes for school principals

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

12:22

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

12:12

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

11:39

Gallery: 'Anett' tennis documentary premieres in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:01

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

24.09

Bank of Estonia puts next year's inflation at 4%

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

09:32

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

24.09

Narva becomes autumn capital

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo