Foreign minister meets with PRC counterpart, urges Newnew Polar Bear cooperation

Minister Tsahkna meeting in New York with the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi.
Minister Tsahkna meeting in New York with the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Estonia submitted a legal assistance request to China over last October's Newnew Polar Bear incident which saw an Estonia-Finland gas pipeline and two communications cables damaged by a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel, but no response has yet come, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Wednesday.

Tsahkna made his remarks on a day when he had a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

The ministers' discussion focused on the Newnew Polar Bear case and on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Estonian foreign minister said: "Estonia, together with Finland, has submitted a legal assistance request to China, which asks its law enforcement authorities to conduct procedural actions related to the vessel Newnew Polar Bear and its crew, and to assist with the ongoing investigations."

"Up to now, we have not received a response to our request," Tsahkna added.

"I have urged China to engage in constructive cooperation on this investigation, of critical importance to Estonia's security," the minister added.

As for Russia's war on Ukraine, Tsahkna stressed that achieving lasting peace requires a peace plan that would guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Without Ukraine's involvement, a just and long-term peace, grounded in the principles of territorial integrity and international law, cannot be achieved, Tsahkna added.

Face-to-face diplomatic meeting between the foreign ministries of the PRC and Estonia, held in New York this week. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Estonia and Argentina are responsible for implementing point five in the Zelenskyy plan, relating to principles of territorial integrity and the UN Charter.

"For Estonia, as a neighbor of Russia, adhering to these principles is an existential matter," Tsahkna added.

Quoting former Estonian President Lennart Meri, he told the Chinese foreign minister: "International law is the nuclear weapon of small states,' and for Estonia, strengthening it is existential."

Tsahkna added any support for Russia in its ongoing war is unacceptable to Estonia, and represents a security threat for both Ukraine and Estonia.

The foreign minister also held bilateral meetings in New York Wednesday with the foreign ministers of Oman, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Somalia, Rwanda, Botswana and Armenia.

He also delivered speeches at a G20 ministers' meeting and at a USAID event.

On Thursday he was due to give the opening address at a side event organized by the Open Society Foundations and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, focusing on the protection of Ukraine's cultural heritage.

Among other engagements, the foreign minister was also to take part in the opening of Estonia's honorary consulate in New York.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

