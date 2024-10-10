China criticizes Riigikogu members' Taiwan event attendance

The embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC), led by the Communist Party, has submitted a note to the Riigikogu criticizing the participation of several MPs in an event celebrating Taiwan's national holiday. The PRC considers Taiwan, historically known as the Republic of China, to be a breakaway province.

"It is highly regrettable that members of the Riigikogu, including the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson, as well as Kristo Enn Vaga, Vilja Toomast, Kalle Laanet and Jüri Jaanson, participated in the 'reception'," reads the note signed by Tian Xin, second secretary of the political section at the Chinese Embassy.

"Some MPs used incorrect expressions referencing sovereignty, such as 'Taiwan's national holiday' and 'the 113th anniversary of the Republic of China'," the Chinese diplomat added.

The note reminds that in 1991, by establishing diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC), Estonia committed to recognizing the PRC as the sole legitimate government of China and Taiwan as an inseparable part of China. Estonia also pledged to refrain from establishing any form of official relations with Taiwan.

The note emphasizes that the Taiwan issue is of central importance to China and there can be no compromise on this matter. "The aforementioned One China policy is the prerequisite and foundation for diplomatic relations between China and Estonia. We are consistently and firmly opposed to any official contact between the Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China," the message states.

The Chinese Embassy underscored that, in their view, members of the Riigikogu, as officials of a state body, have an obligation to adhere to the commitments Estonia has made. "The participation of the aforementioned members of the Riigikogu in the 'reception' violates the One China principle and infringes on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which China strongly opposes," the note states. It concludes with the hope that members of the Riigikogu will refrain from similar actions in the future to avoid damaging relations between the two countries.

Social media posts show that former Prime Minister Andrus Ansip also attended the reception hosted by Taiwan.

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) commented on Wednesday about his participation in the event, stating that in the face of growing existential threats, democracies must stand together.

"Therefore, it is only natural that Estonia and Taiwan strengthen their good relations in areas where we can be mutually beneficial and contribute to international security. These were my messages last night at the reception in Tallinn, where Taiwan's national holiday was celebrated," Mihkelson wrote on social media.

The Foreign Affairs Committee chair also noted that compared to last year, the number of Taiwan's supporters in Estonia has visibly grown, which, in his opinion, further confirms the importance of maintaining unity among societies that share common values, regardless of distance.

"In just a couple of weeks, the Foreign Affairs Committee delegation of the Riigikogu will visit not only South Korea but also Taiwan to continue fostering relations," Mihkelson added.

On Wednesday, Mihkelson also met with the People's Republic of China's ambassador, Guo Xiaomei, and noted that much of the discussion focused on the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"Relations between Estonia and China have been volatile in recent years. This has been largely influenced by the Covid pandemic and the resulting restrictions, but even more so by Russia's full-scale war in Europe, where China has supported Russia economically and politically. Understandably, this has heightened tensions in East Asia, particularly around Taiwan," Mihkelson wrote.

"During today's meeting with China's ambassador Guo Xiaomei, we discussed, at her request, the situation around Taiwan and the planned visit of the Foreign Affairs Committee delegation to the region. It is in Estonia's interest to maintain the status quo and reduce tensions. Any military solution would lead to a global catastrophe, which likely isn't in China's interest either," the Foreign Affairs Committee chair added.

Mihkelson noted that he raised the issue of countering Russia's aggression and the necessary preconditions for achieving lasting peace, the foremost being the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine's occupied territories.

"We also discussed what Chinese President Xi Jinping meant when he stated during his visit to Moscow last year that, together with Russia, China would bring about changes in the world not seen in 100 years. We both acknowledged that in the current international dynamics, it is crucial to listen to each other and do everything possible to prevent regional tensions from escalating into a global conflict," he remarked.

