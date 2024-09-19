Meelis Oidsalu: Chinese talking points cannot continue on Riigikogu Board

Toomas Kivimägi, without undervaluing his other skills as a deputy speaker of the Riigikogu, should not continue in the leadership of a democratic nation's parliament if he aligns with an authoritarian regime's talking points, asserts Meelis Oidsalu in his commentary on Vikerraadio.

In Estonia, the public is likely already accustomed to a certain formulaic cycle when it comes to media scandals. Typically, scandals last about a week at most, with weekend talk shows serving as the people's court, delivering their verdict. After that, the person at the center of the scandal can breathe easier, as the journalistic judgment has been rendered, and a new week brings fresh scandals with new suspects and accusations.

The recent controversy surrounding Riigikogu members' visit to China, initiated by Riigikogu Vice President Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), seems to follow this familiar pattern. This week, the Reform Party is expected to discuss the matter, though it appears that they are betting on the issue having already fizzled out in the media spotlight by then. But the question of this China visit organized by Kivimägi is far from as trivial as it might seem at first glance.

Kivimägi, a seasoned politician, has framed the problem in a way that suits him and his party, presenting it as a mere protocol or communal issue: should he and his wife have let the Chinese cover their hotel bill?

Yet the real issue is not about hotel bills, nor, frankly, about the visit to China itself. The concern is that a seasoned spokesperson for an authoritarian regime holds a position in the leadership of Estonia's parliament.

Recently, Postimees reported that during Kivimägi's tenure as mayor of Pärnu from 2009 to 2015, relations between China and Pärnu grew closer. In 2012, a Chinese business delegation visited Estonia's summer capital to explore potential investments in pellet factory and wind energy projects.

Kivimägi told Postimees that, as mayor, he did not take any initiative in fostering relations with China. However, Postimees obtained a 2014 document showing that it was Kivimägi himself who invited a Chinese delegation to Pärnu to discuss tourism and potential collaboration. While a mayor working to invigorate regional economic relations is generally commendable, it is perplexing why Kivimägi now selectively remembers his past interactions with the Chinese.

What is more concerning, however, is Kivimägi's new public role as a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy, now that he has entered national politics. He has consistently and systematically spoken up when China's interests or reputation have been under scrutiny in Estonia.

Last November, when Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu visited Estonia and discussions arose about establishing a Taipei office, Chinese Ambassador Guo Xiaomei visited the Riigikogu to meet with Kivimägi, who chairs the Estonia-China parliamentary group. At that time, the deputy speaker urged Estonia not to provoke China and advised the government not to allow the opening of a Taipei office.

In February of this year, Vikerraadio interviewed Kivimägi regarding warnings about China in the annual report of Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS). Kivimägi saw fit to downplay China's alleged intelligence interest in Estonia, despite the fact that in 2021, two individuals were arrested in Estonia, including marine scientist Tarmo Kõuts, for espionage on behalf of China.

Toomas Kivimägi, who recently returned from a controversial visit to China, stated that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield but at the negotiating table.

Estonian politicians' visit to China has drawn comparisons to a similar trip made by members of the Latvian parliament in January. However, there are some notable differences. The Latvian delegation was led by right-wing populist Ainārs Šlesers, who brought not only seven other parliament members but also a business delegation, which included his own brother.

Like the Estonian delegation, the Latvian populists returned praising China's economic success, but their trip was more economically focused, and the subsequent debate centered more on business matters. In contrast, Estonian mainstream party representatives Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Mart Maastik (Isamaa) and Andrei Korobeinik (Center) far exceeded their Latvian counterparts in their praise for China, repeating political talking points favorable to Beijing.

Kivimägi's approach to his China visit seems to echo what President Kersti Kaljulaid attempted with her visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019: trying to achieve a counter-cyclical effect that could break the usual diplomatic patterns and create new opportunities. However, while Kaljulaid never spoke favorably about Russia during or after her visit, Kivimägi has done so regarding China, both before and during his trip. He has continued to subtly promote Beijing's narratives even after his return and in the face of public criticism.

In Estonia, the role of the deputy speaker of the parliament may not be viewed as highly influential, but for Estonia's allies – many of whom see China as an even greater threat than Russia – Kivimägi's personal China policy, as a member of the prime minister's party, has likely not gone unnoticed. His public apology to the Chinese ambassador and his firm statements claiming that China has not provided military support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine have also raised eyebrows. It hardly seems relevant, given the various forms of support Beijing is currently offering Moscow in continuing its genocidal war.

While Kivimägi's skills as a deputy speaker, such as maintaining order in the Riigikogu, should not be underestimated, it is inappropriate for someone echoing the talking points of an authoritarian regime to continue serving in a leadership role within the parliament of a democratic country.

--

