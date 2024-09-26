ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) invited Mart Maastik (Isamaa), a member of the Riigikogu, to a meeting regarding his visit to China, but later canceled the meeting. The agency has not explained the reasons behind the invitation or why the meeting was subsequently canceled.

Mart Maastik, a member of the Riigikogu who recently visited China, revealed that the Internal Security Service (ISS) had invited him to a meeting regarding the trip.

"I was surprised by this. No one has ever been summoned for something like this before. I thought I was pursuing policies beneficial to Estonia, and this invitation caught me off guard," said Maastik. "They told me that they weren't accusing me of anything but simply wanted to hear from me."

The meeting was initially scheduled for September 24, but the ISS decided to cancel it.

"I received a call, and they told me they were no longer interested," Maastik explained. "Even though I said I was interested because I wanted to understand what the ISS is investigating. But then they said that if I'm interested, I can visit their office. I thought, since we had already arranged a meeting, it would make sense for it to be a two-way conversation, to get some clarity on the matter."

ERR sent an inquiry to the ISS on September 24 about the situation but has yet to receive a response.

Riigikogu Estonia-China parliamentary friendship group chair Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), deputy chair Helmen Kütt (SDE) and members Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center) and Mart Maastik (Isamaa) visited China from August 29 through September 9, although some members of the delegation returned to Estonia sooner.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!