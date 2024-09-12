Deputy speaker: With hindsight I wouldn't have gone on China trip

Riigikogu Deputy Speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) has said sees no issue with bringing his spouse on a recent official visit to the People's Republic of China, even as her accommodation costs were covered by Beijing.

At the same time, Kivimägi said had he known how things would pan out in the aftermath, he wouldn't have gone on the trip – which was also attended by several other MPs.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) however said the trip, made by the Riigikogu's Estonia-China friendship group, has damaged parliament's reputation.

Kivimägi said that the way the visit was funded saved the Riigikogu and the state money, and that he has been subject to a "witch-hunt."

"In light of the witch-hunt which has followed, I would very much like it if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would compile a list of countries where visits are permitted, where they are not permitted, and where it is permissible to go where the host country can cover some of the expenses," Kivimägi said, as reported by "Aktuaalne kaamera".

On the last category, Kivimägi said: "About this, you can't say it is widespread practice, but it has happened with the Riigikogu here and there, so in this sense I don't see any kind of problem. It is important here that the Estonian state did not pick up any extra costs."

The delegation itself, headed by Kivimägi who was accompanied by five more MPs from the Center, Isamaa and Social Democratic parties, was also presented with gifts from the hosts.

Kivimägi said that these were neither the latest tech nor luxury items, but primarily models of Chinese buildings and/or similar souvenirs. He said all of these gifts would be given to the Riigikogu's foreign affairs department, adding he was reluctant to even bring them into his own office.

In hindsight, Kivimägi said he had no regrets, though demurred in saying that had he known what he does now, he would not have attended.

"Should anyone ask if I regret that this visit happened and that I went on it, then I'd say I don't regret this. Since I represented the interests of the Estonian state, and we defended, rationalized and explained [it]. If you now ask me that I could think about it and whether I would have gone or not, in knowing what would follow, then naturally I wouldn't have gone," the deputy speaker went on.

Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The prime minister saw the issue as having been mishandled by the MPs. "When visiting these countries, one should be very cautious, but it seems to me that the friendship group as a whole stumbled over this issue," the head of government and Kivimägi's party leader remarked.

Foreign Intelligence Service has expressed concerns about China

Part of the controversy also stemmed from the fact that not only did Beijing cover accommodation and food expenses for the group, but did so for Kivimaägi's spouse, not an elected MP, who also went on the trip.

While it is hardly unprecedented for a Riigikogu member's partner or spouse to accompany them on an official trip, the prime minister noted, this has to be set against the particular country being visited this time and in the light of the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet) risk and threat assessment as set out in their yearbook.

The prime minister added: "Perhaps a solution would be for the Riigikogu to establish clearer rules for these kinds of friendship groups and their trips, to avoid damage to the parliament's reputation."

Promoting Estonia's views and positions is important, but officials should pay their own way, Michal said.

The prime minister added that he does not expect anyone to step down from the Riigikogu over the incident.

As for the trip itself and what was discussed there, Kivimägi reiterated that the aim was to convey Estonia's positions, particularly on the Ukraine war and on NATO, and that that aim had been met.

Kivimägi: Seems to be belief in PRC that NATO expansion a one-way street

Kivimägi said it came as a surprise that "there is a widespread belief that NATO's expansion is entirely NATO's initiative," from what he saw in China, not only with regard to Ukraine but closer to home, for the hosts.

"They are very concerned about the situation in the South China Sea, even fearing that Japan might one day join NATO. They are extremely anxious about this and also claim that NATO is to blame for the war in Ukraine, as if NATO had initiated Ukraine's potential membership," he went on, this time talking to "Ringvaade."

Kivimaägi said that the delegation stressed and re-stressed that Estonia joining NATO in 2004, not to mention Sweden and Finlands' accessions in the wake of the 2022 invasion, were not at NATO's behest.

Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Helmen Kütt (SDE), the latter also went on the China trip. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

"It is the sovereign will and right of each country to decide for themselves. That is their understanding, and it's why they are so critical of NATO," Kivimägi concluded

No direct military aid from Beijing to Moscow has been noticed, he added.

While trade has grown between China and Russia since the invasion began, this is in part compensation on the latter's part for lost markets and the sanctions imposed.

At the same time, the PRC is "indeed fueling, in a way, Russia's war machine," he added.

Were more direct military aid from Beijing to Moscow be identified, Kivimägi said he would immediately leave the Riigikogu's Estonia-China friendship group.

The other MPs who attended the Riigikogu's China-Estonia friendship group trip, which lasted a week and ended late last week, were: Helmen Kütt (SDE), Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center) and Mart Maastik (Isamaa).

The group's itinerary included visits to several cities in different locations in China, including to the Hong Kong special administration region.

There are numerous Riigikogu friendship groups in which MPs take part and which are twinned with various countries worldwide.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!