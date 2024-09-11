Riigikogu deputy speaker Toomas Kivimägi's spouse also took part in China visit

Deputy Riigikogu Speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) was accompanied by his spouse on a recent official trip to the People's Republic of China made by several MPs and which has attracted controversy.

Kivimägi is also head of the Estonia-China Riigikogu friendship group, one of many such groups which foster relations between MPs and officials in other countries.

The week-long visit proved controversial mainly thanks to accommodation and food expenses being part-covered by Beijing; Kivimaägi's wife's expenses were also covered in this way.

In a written response to ERR, the deputy speaker said: "Yes, this is true."

"[It happened] at the invitation of the Chinese ambassador [to Estonia]. This is not the first time a Riigikogu MP's spouse has accompanied them, and there had been been no issues with that. I personally paid for my spouse's travel expenses to and from China. The Riigikogu incurred no costs related to this," Kivimägi went on.

ERR made attempts to reach Kivimägi by phone on Tuesday afternoon but these proved unsuccessful.

The week-long trip to China, which involved five more MPs and members of the Estonia-China parliamentary group, as well as Kivimägi, attracted public scrutiny in Estonia even while the delegation was still in the PRC, last week.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has voiced his concerns, both when the story broke last week and more recently, saying the visit was not a good look, particularly the aspect of Beijing part-funding the MPs' trip.

Underlying this is an apparent lack of clarity on where Beijing stands on Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself also revealed that Estonian Ambassador Hannes Hanso had counseled the MPs against accepting the PRC's offer to cover their travel expenses.

At the same time, Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, remarked that the MPs in question should not have allowed Beijing to bear their local trip expenses.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Mihkelson said he also expects transparency from the delegation members regarding the matters discussed during the visit.

Helmen Kütt (SDE), also a member of the delegation and vice chair of the Estonia-China Riigikogu group, said that the MPs aims on the trip included presenting Estonia's position on Russia's war on Ukraine, in order for the host nation to get a clearer picture of this.

Urmas Reinsalu, leader of opposition Isamaa party and a former foreign minister, also voiced skepticism about the visit and argued that it should have been better coordinated by the Riigikogu leadership and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation visited the PRC from August 29 to September 9 and in addition to Kivimägi and Kütt consisted of: Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center) and Mart Maastik (Isamaa).

The visit was coordinated by authorities in the host nation, following an invitation from China's ambassador to Estonia. The Riigikogu covered the MPs' flights to and from China.

--

