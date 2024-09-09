Asia expert: China is very good when it comes to influence

Chinese influence activities are crafty and cannot be compared to robust Soviet propaganda back in the day, said Urmas Hõbepappel, analyst at the University of Tartu Asia Center.

"I would like to point out that it [influence activity] does not work how we imagine the Soviet Union in the 1980s, as a kind of robust communist regime. Chinese intelligence and soft power institutions are experts in human psychology, use high-tech tools and cutting-edge know-how to influence people," Hõbepappel told "Terevisioon" Monday.

He said that it is very likely that when people from the West visit China, there are attempts to influence their thinking, make them repeat narratives that suit China. "A grand narrative of the world, but also China's own problem spots, like Hong Kong, Tibet or East Turkmenistan (for China, the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region) – it is more than likely," the expert noted.

The analyst said that such efforts have already borne fruit in Estonia. "I'm reminded of Toomas Kivimägi's (chairman of the Riigikogu Estonia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group – ed.) comment from February where he said he felt no ideological pressure during a visit to China. While one might not feel any direct pressure, indirectly, these messages are what Beijing wants them to be.

Hõbepappel believes that shining the spotlight on Riigikogu members' recent China visit is justified. "I believe these red flags have gone up quite justifiably. The morality of the trip needs to be scrutinized and the details examined," he said. "And those details are cause for concern, especially the fact that China partly paid for the visit."

But the analyst admitted that no longer communicating with China isn't an option. "Of course, we cannot just cut ties or rule out all communication. It is necessary to communicate during difficult times. I firmly believe that we cannot shut every door or consider China as nothing more than a major security risk. But the details – we need to think about what we agree to and what we say when we get back home. I believe it would be sensible, before these visits, to get up to speed on what China is trying to do, what are the narratives they would like us to repeat in Estonia and the European Union," Hõbepappel said.

"One thing is for sure – we need to talk to China even during the most difficult times, whereas we're already in less than calm waters in Estonia-China relations."

Members of the Riigikogu Estonia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group visited China between August 29 and September 9. While Estonia paid for their plane tickets, local expenses were covered by Beijing. The group's chairman, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), vice-chairman Helmen Kütt (SDE) and members Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center) and Mart Maastik (Isamaa) took part.



