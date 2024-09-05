Expert: China is trying to influence Western politicians

Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
China is attempting to influence Western nations by paying for them to visit the country, an expert says. Estonian MPs are currently on a visit and Beijing is covering part of the expenses, which has raised concerns at home.

Relations between Estonia and China have been frosty on both political and diplomatic fronts since 2020. However, members of the Estonia-China parliamentary group are on a 10-day visit to the People's Republic of China, with local costs being covered by the Beijing regime.

The Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) believes the MPs should not have allowed China to cover their expenses.

"China has not unequivocally condemned Russia's aggression, China has helped Russia fight this war, especially on the economic side, but not only on the economic side. That is what stands out most about this visit," he said.

The Riigikogu's board approves trips for MPs and parliamentary friendship groups.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) noted that, similarly, the Tibet support group was approved. The members of that group are currently in India and have met with the Dalai Lama, which prompted a diplomatic protest from the Chinese embassy.

"Members of the Riigikogu have a great deal of autonomy in this respect, and it is up to each member of the Riigikogu to choose how and with whom to communicate. As I said, I personally would not have gone on such a trip," Hussar stated.

Märt Läänemets, an expert on Chinese politics and foreign relations, explained that it is entirely natural for China to want to improve its relations with Western countries.

Inviting European politicians is a subtle form of influence.

"This is one of the quite big and important areas of influence in China, to quietly lure and buy off the politicians, opinion leaders, also the business elite in the so-called target countries. This certainly gives China small plus points, they say you see, smart politicians come to China and we do not want to influence [them], we just want to show how nice and powerful it is," he said.

MPs on the China visit — Toomas Kivimägi, Helmen Kütt, Andrei Korobeinik, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, and Mart Maastik — could not be reached for comment by "Aktuaalne Kaamera" today.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

18:58

