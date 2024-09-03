Foreign minister on Riigikogu delegation's China visit: It does not look good

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Flickr
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) stated that although he is not in a position to command members of the Riigikogu, the ten-day trip to the People's Republic of China by parliamentarians, the majority of which is funded by Beijing, still looks bad.

"Riigikogu members are free to make their own decisions, but when we see that China is covering the costs, we must remember that there's no such thing as a free lunch, especially when it comes to China. If we also consider China's stance on issues like Russia's aggression and its relationship with Russia, this looks bad – very bad," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) told ERR Tuesday.

A six-member delegation from the Riigikogu's Estonia-China Friendship Group embarked on a ten-day visit to China on Thursday, with the local expenses being covered by the regime led by the Communist Party. Estonia is only responsible for the cost of flights to China. The Riigikogu has confirmed that it is quite common for the host country to cover on-site expenses.

Tsahkna acknowledged that visits to China do happen and are necessary, but it is crucial to firmly uphold one's principles and political stances, especially regarding Russia's aggression, support for Ukraine and issues related to democracy and the rule of law.

"Our allies also visit China, but it is vital to stand very clearly for these positions. China clearly uses its economic activities and various programs to expand its influence. And when the Chinese state covers the expenses for a Riigikogu support group's trip, that simply isn't right – it isn't fundamentally correct, and it leaves a very bad impression in the broader picture," the foreign minister stated.

"So, my recommendation – though I cannot dictate what Riigikogu members should do as foreign minister – is to always remember that there are no free lunches," Tsahkna added.

Referring to China's capabilities in technical intelligence and influence operations, which have been highlighted by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EIS) in its annual report, Tsahkna advised against accepting modern technology-based gifts from China.

"I can confirm at the level of the foreign minister, and our security agencies also confirm this, that all such items undergo thorough checks afterward. It's no secret that China's interests are global, and while it might seem like Estonia is a small country and not much depends on us, we are still a member of NATO and the European Union, and we lead on very important issues worldwide," Tsahkna said. "So, it is certainly advisable to take seriously what the Foreign Intelligence Service and other security agencies say concerning China," he added.

When asked why there are no Eesti 200 members in the six-member delegation, Tsahkna, who was the party's chairman until the weekend, explained that when the current Riigikogu convened and friendship groups with other countries were formed, the Eesti 200 faction decided not to participate in the Estonia-China Friendship Group. "Our party's values-based policy reflects that we did not deem it necessary for anyone to belong to that China friendship group," he said.

The Estonia-China Parliamentary Group's chairman, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), vice-chairman Helmen Kütt (SDE) and members Andrei Korobeinik (Center), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center) and Mart Maastik (Isamaa) departed for China on Thursday, August 29. The visit will last until September 9 for the group leaders, but some MPs will return to Estonia earlier. Kivimägi told ERR on Monday that delegation members wanted to return to Estonia a day earlier, but due to expensive flight tickets, the trip was extended by one day.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

