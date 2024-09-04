FM: Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin 'undermines' international criminal justice system

Mongolia missed a "historic chance" to help end the war in Ukraine by arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin and this "undermines" the international criminal justice system, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Tuesday.

Tsahkna said Estonia was "very disappointed" Mongolia decided to "roll out the red carpet" during Putin's official visit to Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday (September 3).

An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court which obligates all signatories of the Rome Statute to take him into custody if he enters their territory.

"The fact that the Mongolian government decided to roll out the red carpet instead of arresting him strongly undermines the ICC and the international legal system. Mongolia had the historic chance to contribute to the end of Russia's war in Ukraine and they decided to pass on it. Russian war criminals must be punished," the minister said in a statement.

On Monday (September 2), Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said "there should be consequences for Mongolia" if it does not arrest Putin.

This was Putin's first trip to an ICC member country since the court issued the arrest warrant last year over the forced transfer of children to Russia after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Politico wrote.

