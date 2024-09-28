X!

Estonian honorary consulate opens in New York

Ambassador to the U.S., Kristjan Prikk and Airi Hämmalov, the honorary consul in New York, opening the new honorary consul. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
This week saw the opening of a new Estonian honorary consulate in New York, tasked with assisting Estonian businesspeople and citizens and fostering broader cooperation between Estonia and the United States.

President Alar Karis, in town for the UN General Assembly and UN Security Council meetings, attended the opening at the honorary consulate's offices in the heart of Manhattan.

The new facility replaces the consulate general in New York, which was closed two months ago as a result of cost-cutting measures.

This had led to some consternation among the Estonian diaspora community in North America, Estonians who travel there and/or do business, and other interested parties.

Estonia's Ambassador to the U.S., Kristjan Prikk, also present at the opening, said: "I believe that discontent has subsided as of now, or at least people have come to understand that, as was promised, Estonia is not going away anywhere and the services and expectations that were previously expected from the consulate general are still fully available in this city."

Airi Hämmalov, the honorary consul in New York, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The most important thing is, of course, to help Estonian companies reach the New York market, to help them in finding the right contacts within the New York network."

"Essentially, this is like networking and I'm here to support them in finding the right contacts, the right people to connect with," Hämmalov went on.

The Estonian consulate general on the West Coast, in San Francisco, was also closed.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera," reporter Laura Kallam.

