ERR in the US: Trump campaign trail at new level of security

Security measures raised at Donald Trump's campaign event Wednesday in Nassau County, New York, were tight following last weekend's events in Florida, ERR's Laura Kalam reported.

Despite the foiled assassination attempt last Sunday, the second in as many months, former president Trump has not put his campaign on pause.

On Wednesday this week, he addressed a crowd of supporters 16,000-strong, at the Nassau Coliseum, on Long Island and just east of New York city.

Following the Florida incident, security ahead of Trump's New York rally was unsurprisingly heightened significantly.

Some attendees arrived at the event's parking lot a day in advance, only to be asked to leave, thanks to the strict security measures.

By 7 a.m. on the day, 12 hours before Trump was due to speak, hundreds of supporters were already in line to get in.

A security perimeter a few kilometers in, well, perimeter; bomb-sniffing dogs, snipers of roofs, helicopters circling and rapid-response teams were all deployed and much in evidence when ERR visited, leaving nothing to chance.

Even trash bins were removed from the vicinity.

While such measures and more – for instance removing garbage cans from the vicinity – are often seen at high-profile international summits, this was the first time they had been put in place at this scale at a campaign event.

Frank, one of the attendees, said he felt safe. "These boys know what they're doing. Nassau County police, some of New York's finest here, they really are top notch guys. All the precautions are in place – there's snipers in all the high points."

Greg, who had attended previous Trump rallies, noted the visible increase in security."

Another, Greg, told ERR: "We've noticed a much greater sense of police presence, both local and state troopers as well as secret service. I was at a rally in Charlotte, and the night before I could walk right into the building. I was looking for a manager of the Trump campaign, and there was virtually no security. So I'm sure all that's changing now."

Trump, speaking to his crowd of more than 16,000 supporters, thanked Secret Service agents, but debate continues about whether enough is being done to protect the former president.

Attendee Angela said: "I think the people on the ground have the best interest and they're doing a fine job, but I think that the people that are in charge are lacking."

While Trump's security is currently seen as robust, some felt that this still not might be enough.

Stacy told ERR "I think it will absolutely happen again, and I hate to hang on to all the conspiracy theories, but I just feel like it's coming from the inside, so I think he really has a lot to worry about."

Greg meanwhile said: "What president Trump has shown is incredible bravery and courage though his response to adversity, so I think that translates to the Maga patriots, we all feel like we're not going to back down."

Trump told his supporters at the rally, "we are going to win New York," though this is usually a blue (ie. Democrat) state.

