Minister: More than €400 million-worth of munitions to reach Estonia this year

Munitions worth upwards of €400 million are due to arrive in Estonia before the year is out, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said Thursday.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," the minister said that Estonia already has long-range missiles, a type of weaponry very much in the spotlight at the moment in relation to defending against Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, though more stocks of these are needed in Estonia, Pevkur added.

When quizzed by the anchor man Priit Kuusk on whether a plan is in place for the types of weapons Estonia is set on procuring in the coming years, Pevkur responded: "Yes, that framework exists.

"The Estonian Defense Forces commander has presented it. Now, along with the Defense Investment Center and the defense forces general staff, we need to go through what we will acquire, and in what priority."

The minister explained that these ammunition purchases range from the standard NATO 5.56 mm rounds, for Rahe automatic rifles, to longer-range weaponry and air defense missiles.

"This spells a large quantity, spread over many years," Pevkur continued.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Pevkur added that more than €400 million worth of ammunition will arrive this year, and with over €700 million to follow next year.

"Following that, we will get between €500 million and €600 million worth of ammunition annually," he added.

As to whether this means the funds are available but decisions will have to made on an ongoing basis, the minister said: "There is a clear plan for this.

"It is certainly not in our interest to publicly debate how many rounds, missiles or air defense systems we will be buying. There is no point in making life easier for the adversary."

The host noted that long-range missiles are expected to arrive in three years, which would enable Estonia to strike targets on enemy territory.

"No, I said that if we want to acquire more; we already have long-range capabilities," the minister clarified.

"We already have in Estonia Blue Spear anti-ship missiles, which can be used to strike ground targets if necessary. In the same way we have a long-term agreement to acquire HIMARS, which includes the missiles already included with the HIMARS systems."

ATACMS launched from HIMARS. Source: U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center / Wikimedia Commons

"Both the short-range missiles and the 300-kilometer-range ATACMS missiles. They are coming, but we simply need more of them. And if we want more, then we have to sign the contracts now, so that they arrive in a couple of years," Pevkur went on.

The host also brought up the government's plan for a national security tax, which is slated to last three years though the government cannot guarantee it will not end after that period.

Pevkur responded: "The voters will be the judge of that."

"My belief is this must be a topic of public debate after the elections. We will take a look at the situation and decide how much is needed. One thing is certain—the Riigikgu has decided that defense spending will remain at least at the level of 3 percent [of GDP] per year]. This 3 percent gives certainty that in any case ammunition procurement will also continue after the new government is formed, following the 2027 elections," he went on.

The Franco-British-developed Storm Shadow missile is plane-launched, and has a range somwhat less than ATACMs, though carries a larger payload. Source: David Monniaux/Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 3.0)

"This government can guarantee that the bill we are handing over, which is concerns the national security tax, is temporary."

"It has been done with a little left over. When the 2027 elections are done, the new parliament and coalition must decide how to proceed," Pevkur went on.

As to the question whether a new arms race is underway, the minister said: "When I take a look at other NATO countries, over 20 of them are already contributing more than 2 percent. We've said that more than 2 percent is still not enough. We will be setting aside 3.7 percent in 2026. With more money come more weapons and more ammunition, including for our allies, something which is is crucial for us."

Despite this relative feet-dragging, the minister noted: "Our allies are arming themselves and acquiring significantly more ammunition than they have since the end of the Cold War, up to the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine."