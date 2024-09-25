Sirje Karis: We first ladies and gentlemen can use our 'soft power' for good

The spouses of heads of state of democratic countries worldwide have much to offer in terms of "soft power" influence, for instance in helping to resolve human rights abuses conducted by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, first lady Sirje Karis said.

Speaking at an event in New York Monday which formed part of the current UN General Assembly meeting, Sirje Karis said: "The more of us there are – first ladies and gentlemen – while we may not wield political power or strength, but as they say, and as Olena also referred to with this event, we have 'soft power,' though sometimes soft power can be very strong,"

The Estonian first lady recently traveled to Ukraine where she had met with children who had returned from Russia, having been abducted and deported there.

Karis joined Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at an event she set up dedicated to defending children's rights.

Zelenska said: "It is a shame to admit it, but if the abduction of 19,000 children along with acts of torture, mutilation and murder, occurs before our very eyes, it means that all the conventions, agreements codes and memoranda designed to protect have unfortunately proven ineffective."

Olena Zelenska Source: Screenshot.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden also spoke on Monday, where she said that her thoughts are with the children affected by the war and reaffirmed continued support for Ukraine. She also reflected on her heartfelt encounters with Ukrainian mothers.

"The Ukrainian mothers I met are never far from my mind. We continue to stand with them and with all the people of Ukraine. The past several years have been a painful reminder that when children are in danger anywhere in the world, they are more vulnerable everywhere," Biden said in her address.

"We're here to offer our continued love and support to you. We stand with Ukraine today, and for all the future," she went on.

Sirje Karis has accompanied Alar Karis, her spouse and the Estonian head of state, on an official visit to New York this week to attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

