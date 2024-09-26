ERR at the UN: Ukraine the Security Council focus

The war in Ukraine was the central focus of this week's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, attended by President of Estonia Alar Karis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also in attendance, and in his presentation stressed that the global community has to pressure Russia into agreeing to a lasting and fair peace.

Even ahead of discussions getting underway, Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vassili Nebenzja, made his and his country's displeasure known and claimed the event was an orchestrated attack on Russia by Ukraine and its allies.

The UNSC acknowledged the protest but allowed Zelenskyy to go ahead with his speech.

Zelenskyy stressed that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved through negotiations alone.

"Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won't stop on his own. Russia can only be forced into peace," Zelenskyy stated.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke firmly also on Iran, North Korea, and China, naming them as countries that support Russia's war efforts.

"North Korea and Iran are not the only ones aiding and abetting Russia. China, another prominent member of this council, is the top provider of machine tools, micro-electronics and other items that Russia is using to rebuild, to restock and to ramp up its war machine, and sustain its brutal aggression," Blinken told the UN.

In his address, President Alar Karis stressed that the situation is clear-cut, with Russia as the aggressor and Ukraine defending its freedom. "We are not going to call Russia for coffee. Instead, we call on them to accept President Zelenskyy's 10-point peace formula, which has wide international support."

Nebenzja had also notably scoffed at other representatives of democracies speaking before the UN, walking out of the Lithuanian presentation and idling on his smartphone during U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy's presentation.

Both the UNSC discussion and Zelenskyy's state address on Wednesday were likely preludes to Thursday when the Ukrainian head of state will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

President Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis have been in New York this week to attend the UN General Assembly and UNSC sessions, accompanied by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna among others.

