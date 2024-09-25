Estonian president calls for UN Security Council reform

President Alar Karis called on world leaders to reform the UN Security Council during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He also stressed the importance of holding Russia to account and supporting Ukraine.

Karis said change is inevitable to ensure international peace in the 21st century, although he acknowledged the reform of such a large organization is not easy. Especially when members have veto rights.

"It is clear that when there are stakeholders and some have veto power, it is possible to veto the idea that something needs to be reformed. But the pressure has been steadily increasing. Practically every speech mentions it. This means that the readiness and the background are in place for something to happen," said the Estonian president.

Karis said UN members must demand greater accountability from the UN Security Council. The veto right should also be reviewed so aggressors cannot defend themselves with it.

The president believes the role and responsibility of the UN General Assembly in ensuring international peace and security should be strengthened.

When asked if reform will continue to be a priority in the coming years or if they are already progressing, Karis said: "It is believed that things will start moving, because no matter who you talk to here, whether it's the leaders of the UN itself or the heads of various countries, everyone is talking about it. Some steps will certainly be taken."

In his speech, the head of state stressed the need to continue supporting Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable as an aggressor.

The UN General Assembly continues on Wednesday.

