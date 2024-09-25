Estonian president calls for UN Security Council reform

News
Alar Karis speaking at the UN in New York on September 24, 2024.
Alar Karis speaking at the UN in New York on September 24, 2024. Source: Presidendi Kantselei / Raigo Pajula
News

President Alar Karis called on world leaders to reform the UN Security Council during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He also stressed the importance of holding Russia to account and supporting Ukraine.

Karis said change is inevitable to ensure international peace in the 21st century, although he acknowledged the reform of such a large organization is not easy. Especially when members have veto rights.

"It is clear that when there are stakeholders and some have veto power, it is possible to veto the idea that something needs to be reformed. But the pressure has been steadily increasing. Practically every speech mentions it. This means that the readiness and the background are in place for something to happen," said the Estonian president.

Karis said UN members must demand greater accountability from the UN Security Council. The veto right should also be reviewed so aggressors cannot defend themselves with it.

The president believes the role and responsibility of the UN General Assembly in ensuring international peace and security should be strengthened.

When asked if reform will continue to be a priority in the coming years or if they are already progressing, Karis said: "It is believed that things will start moving, because no matter who you talk to here, whether it's the leaders of the UN itself or the heads of various countries, everyone is talking about it. Some steps will certainly be taken."

In his speech, the head of state stressed the need to continue supporting Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable as an aggressor.

The UN General Assembly continues on Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:08

Estonia issues another €280 million bonds

14:55

Gallery: Military exercise Põhjakonn 2024 focuses on combat shooting

14:30

Vootele Päi: Estonia cannot remain vague on the Palestine issue forever

13:55

Narva Museum work 'severely disrupted' after councilor boycott

13:25

Estonian Railways' loans adding to government debt burden

12:51

Education ministry plans changes for school principals

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

12:22

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

12:12

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

11:39

Gallery: 'Anett' tennis documentary premieres in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:01

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

24.09

Bank of Estonia puts next year's inflation at 4%

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

09:32

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

24.09

Narva becomes autumn capital

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo